Weekend weather

The Coulee Region will bask in weekend sunshine.

Beautiful weekend…

What a pleasant weekend we have in store for you! After a sunny but chilly day for Friday, southerly winds have our thermometers looking up into the 40s. Highs today were in the 20s and 30s.

DMA - Highs Today xo (10).png

Dry and mild…

A dry weather pattern will dominate through the weekend and early next week, but a storm system promises rain and possibly snow for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The chance of rain is pretty high on Tuesday.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-02-10T152019.499.png
7 Day Snow Graph xo (9).png

Medium range trends…

Warmer than average weather is expected for the eastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is indicated for the western United States.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-02-10T152021.442.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a nice night!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

