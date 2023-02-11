Weekend weather

Beautiful weekend…
What a pleasant weekend we have in store for you! After a sunny but chilly day for Friday, southerly winds have our thermometers looking up into the 40s. Highs today were in the 20s and 30s.
Dry and mild…
A dry weather pattern will dominate through the weekend and early next week, but a storm system promises rain and possibly snow for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The chance of rain is pretty high on Tuesday.
Medium range trends…
Warmer than average weather is expected for the eastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is indicated for the western United States.
Have a nice night!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden