Weekend weather.

Chance of t-showers…
Showers and a few t-storms will roam the Upper Midwest this weekend. Saturday and Sunday afternoon gives the best chance of pop-up t-showers.
Friday weather…
Highs were in the 80s to end the work week, and we shall see more of the same for this weekend.
Dry stretch of weather...
Monday and Tuesday should show sunny skies and dry weather. Highs will be in the 80s.
Medium range trends...
Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for much of the nation for the latter parts of July.
Have a great weekend!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden