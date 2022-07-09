Weekend weather

The weekend is here!...
The weekend is ushering in a pleasant weather pattern. Highs in the 80s will be in place for Saturday and Sunday.
Approaching weak low pressure system...
Clouds will slowly build and come into play for Sunday night. Showers and t-storms are possible to start next Monday.
Quiet weather next week...
We should hold on to plenty of sunshine for much of next week. We will see a few storms on Monday. Keep an eye on this storm system for severe t-storms.
Medium range trends...
The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last into the third week of July. There appears to be uncertainty for the Upper Midwest.
Have a great weekend!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden