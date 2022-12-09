Weekend weather

Thursday/Friday night snow…
3 to 6 inches of snow fell on the Coulee Region with a few heavier amounts noted in Minnesota. Preston reported 9.5” Roads became hazardous, but the system is moving away now.
Another weak disturbance…
An area of light snow and mist is expected to redevelop later tonight and into Saturday, but amounts are likely to be light. Still, roads could be a little slick.
Temperatures this week and weekend…
Readings are expected to be in the 30s for the next 6 days or so. More snow and some rains are possible from time to time.
Medium range trends…
Colder than average weather is expected over the western half of the country. Above normal readings are expected in the northeast.
Have a great weekend!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden