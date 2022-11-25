 Skip to main content
Weekend weather

La Crosse area forecast

Warming continues…

Temperatures have continued to warm reaching the 40s to middle 50s for the past few days. Mostly sunny skies dominated Friday afternoon.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo (33).png
Highs Today xo (69).png

Mild start to the weekend, but a wintry mix for Saturday night…

Mostly sunny skies will kick off the weekend on a bright note and highs will reach into the 4os and 50s. A weak weather system will bring rain and snow to the area for Saturday night. Keep an eye on the forecast if you have travel plans, but I would expect any significant precipitation will likely stay to the southeast.

WXOW Deer Hunting Forecast xo (5).png

Another chance of rain or snow…

Another weather system will come through on Tuesday and into Wednesday. It’s too early to give details on it.

7 Day Rain Graph xo (85).png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo (85).png

Medium range trends…

Colder than average weather is expected over the western and central parts of the country. Above normal readings are expected in the southeast.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo (48).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

