Weekend's bitter winds

Winter weather…
A powerful storm continues to affect the Upper MIdwest. Strong winds will bring continued blowing and drifting Saturday morning. Expect slippery roads and dangerous wind chills. Friday’s highs were sub-zero and wind chills were as low as -35 degrees.
Winter weather alerts…
All winter weather alerts have expired, but we will keep an eye out, especially for Southeastern Minnesota and Northeastern Iowa. Stay tuned to News 19.
Bitter cold weather…
Temperatures today will be in the lower single digits this afternoon, and we will continue to see bitter cold through Monday.
Medium range trends…
Warmer than average weather is expected to develop after Christmas and into the New Year.
