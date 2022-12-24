 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Slippery Travel This Morning...

Areas of blowing snow will reduce visibilities and drift over
roadways in northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and from
southwest into central Wisconsin this morning.

Slow down and give yourself plenty of time to reach your
destination.

Weather Alert

...Winter Weather Advisory is in Effect for Parts of Southeast
Minnesota and Northeast Iowa This Morning...
...Bitterly Cold Wind Chills will Continue into Christmas Morning
for the Entire Area...

.Widespread blowing snow will reduce visibilities and drift over
roadways in parts of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota this
morning. Due to this, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued
for this morning.

Wind chills will remain bitterly cold with values of 20 to
35 degrees below zero through Christmas morning. Frostbite can
occur in as little as 30 minutes in these conditions.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Weekend's bitter winds

  • 0

La Crosse area forecast

Winter weather…

A powerful storm continues to affect the Upper MIdwest. Strong winds will bring continued blowing and drifting Saturday morning. Expect slippery roads and dangerous wind chills. Friday’s highs were sub-zero and wind chills were as low as -35 degrees.

Snow Depth xo (1).png

Winter weather alerts…

All winter weather alerts have expired, but we will keep an eye out, especially for Southeastern Minnesota and Northeastern Iowa. Stay tuned to News 19.

Highs Today xo (85).png

Bitter cold weather…

Temperatures today will be in the lower single digits this afternoon, and we will continue to see bitter cold through Monday.

Weekend Planner xo (19).png
7 Day Snow Graph xo (2).png

Medium range trends…

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo (68).png

Warmer than average weather is expected to develop after Christmas and into the New Year.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

