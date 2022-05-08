 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wet end to the weekend, severe weather possible Monday

  • Updated
  • 0

It was a dreary Mother's Day across the Coulee Region with showers and thunderstorms. Most areas received less than a tenth of an inch of rain, but isolated areas in our southern counties received closer to 2 inches. 

DMA - Precip Toda y xo.png

Highs were cooler in the 50s and 60s thanks to all the cloud cover. It was also breezy with gusts of up to 40 mph. 

DMA - Highs Toda xoo.png
DMA - Highest Wind Gusts Today xo.png

The active weather pattern continues as we kick off the week on Monday. Expect southeasterly winds to gust up to 45 mph at times.

Wind gusts futurecast

A wind advisory is in effect for portions of the Coulee Region. 

Wind advisory only. xoo.png

Most of the day will be dry, but a cold front will trigger showers and thunderstorms late in the day.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR xo 1.png
DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3km xo 2.png
DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3 xo 3.png
DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - H xo 5.png

A level 2 slight risk has been issued for much of the Coulee Region. Large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain are the main threats, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. 

Severe Risk Categories xo.png
DMA - Futurecast Rain Accumulation - HRRR xoo.png

Showers and thunderstorms will continue for the rest of the week.

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 20 xo.png

High temperatures will soar into the 80s and possibly close to 90 late in the week. Dewpoints will also be high, making it feel very muggy outside. 

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Evenin xo.png
Muggy Meter Warr xoo.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you