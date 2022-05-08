Wet end to the weekend, severe weather possible Monday

It was a dreary Mother's Day across the Coulee Region with showers and thunderstorms. Most areas received less than a tenth of an inch of rain, but isolated areas in our southern counties received closer to 2 inches.
Highs were cooler in the 50s and 60s thanks to all the cloud cover. It was also breezy with gusts of up to 40 mph.
The active weather pattern continues as we kick off the week on Monday. Expect southeasterly winds to gust up to 45 mph at times.
A wind advisory is in effect for portions of the Coulee Region.
Most of the day will be dry, but a cold front will trigger showers and thunderstorms late in the day.
A level 2 slight risk has been issued for much of the Coulee Region. Large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain are the main threats, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.
Showers and thunderstorms will continue for the rest of the week.
High temperatures will soar into the 80s and possibly close to 90 late in the week. Dewpoints will also be high, making it feel very muggy outside.