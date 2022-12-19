White Christmas chances are likely with bitter cold temps and multiple chances of snow this week

After last year's Brown Christmas, I think we all are excited to possibly see a White Christmas. The criterion for a White Christmas is a snow depth of 1" or more, so snow doesn't have to be falling for there to be one. The latest snow depth for La Crosse was at 5".
These temperatures are also another factor since we won't see much melting. Temps start in the single digits and negatives on Monday. Highs will start warming up toward the low 20s along with increasing clouds. Once we get into the afternoon, snow will return to the forecast.
These fluffy snow totals won't be too crazy though, totals will range from a trace - 2", but few areas north of I-90 could see totals toward 3".
Snow departs early Tuesday morning with lows near 8 overnight. Highs on Tuesday will reach the mid-teens with a partly cloudy sky.
Things take a turn heading into our Wednesday. We will start dry before moderate chances of snow return. This Winter Storm could bring high impacts to the Coulee Region, especially for those looking to travel this Christmas. The process right now is tracking where this storm will hit and the timing. From there we will track out potential snowfall totals.
Snow becomes likely on Thursday and carries over into Friday. Gusty winds will also be in the forecast those days with wind chills reaching the -20s.
These next few days will need to be monitored closely. Stay Tuned and stay warm!