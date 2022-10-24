 Skip to main content
Widespread showers return giving the Coulee Region much needed rainfall

Meteogram Future Wind Gust 14 hr IBM GRAF.png

If you liked those warm temperatures over the weekend, you could expect more on Monday along with gusty winds and showers.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png

Monday will bring us a break in showers from Sunday night and a cloudy sky. Winds will still be gusty from the south ahead of temps in the 70s with afternoon showers.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan2.png

Showers will make their way into the Coulee Region by the late morning but become likely by the afternoon. Most showers become widespread by 3p.m. Monday.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dantues.png

You can expect light to moderate rainfall giving us much needed showers. Rainfall totals will be up to 1" throughout most of the Coulee Region, but some localized totals could add up to 2".

DMA - Futurecast Rain Accumulation - HRRR.png

Showers will slowly depart into Tuesday morning. After those showers depart, you can expect a mostly to partly cloudy sky on Tuesday with cooler highs in the mid 50s.

48 Hr Chance for Rain Graph 2018.png

Sunshine makes its full return on Wednesday with highs once again in the mid 50s.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

A few more clouds on Thursday with temps in the mid 50s along with a slim rain chance overnight. You can expect more of the same to spill into the weekend.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

