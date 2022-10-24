Widespread showers return giving the Coulee Region much needed rainfall

If you liked those warm temperatures over the weekend, you could expect more on Monday along with gusty winds and showers.
Monday will bring us a break in showers from Sunday night and a cloudy sky. Winds will still be gusty from the south ahead of temps in the 70s with afternoon showers.
Showers will make their way into the Coulee Region by the late morning but become likely by the afternoon. Most showers become widespread by 3p.m. Monday.
You can expect light to moderate rainfall giving us much needed showers. Rainfall totals will be up to 1" throughout most of the Coulee Region, but some localized totals could add up to 2".
Showers will slowly depart into Tuesday morning. After those showers depart, you can expect a mostly to partly cloudy sky on Tuesday with cooler highs in the mid 50s.
Sunshine makes its full return on Wednesday with highs once again in the mid 50s.
A few more clouds on Thursday with temps in the mid 50s along with a slim rain chance overnight. You can expect more of the same to spill into the weekend.