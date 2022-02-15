Wild swings in temperatures

Warming weather Tuesday...
After colder weather southerly winds kicked in and tapped into 30 degree warmth. Even more warming will flow in for tonight and early Wednesday. A light mist or freezing mist will be possible. Some road surfaces may be cold enough to be slippery overnight into rush hour tomorrow.
Colder for Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning...
A cold front will bring a wind shift to northwesterly, so another lobe of colder air will move in for Wednesday afternoon into Friday morning.
Up and down into the weekend...
Another surge of milder air will briefly move in for Friday, but colder air filters in for Saturday. By Sunday readings in the lower to middle 40s are possible. A couple of weak weather systems are being monitored for the next 5 to 6 days.
Medium range outlook...
Temperature outlooks for the last week of February are favoring above normal weather for the eastern part of the nation, and below normal for the western portions of the country, possibly extending into the Upper Midwest.
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden