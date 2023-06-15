 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT THURSDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Grant, Jackson,
Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Taylor, Trempealeau and Vernon.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to move
southeast across Wisconsin. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or
lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Wildfire haze starts Thursday, but improvements move in toward the weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Air Quality Smoke HRRR Map and Impacts.png

More haze will swing into our Thursday. Areas east of the Mississippi look to have cleaner air toward the afternoon, but areas west will see Air Quality Alerts until 6am Friday.

Current Watches - All Types.png

Areas east of the Mississippi will have air quality alerts expiring toward the afternoon as smoke moves further southwest away from us.

HRRR Smoke - Vertically Integrated Futurecast.png

The rest of Thursday brings a relatively calm pattern with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low 80s.

Thursday night stays calm under a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky. Lows will be in the low 50s.

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018.png

Sunshine and cleaner air will roll into Friday. Highs will once again be in the low 80s.

Highs in the upper 80s over the weekend with a good bit of sunshine and a few unsettled rain chances. Our biggest chance looks to arrive on Sunday, but even then, it's only a slight chance of rain.

Temperature Trend.png

Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s will start next week with sunshine.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

