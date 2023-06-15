Wildfire haze starts Thursday, but improvements move in toward the weekend

More haze will swing into our Thursday. Areas east of the Mississippi look to have cleaner air toward the afternoon, but areas west will see Air Quality Alerts until 6am Friday.
Areas east of the Mississippi will have air quality alerts expiring toward the afternoon as smoke moves further southwest away from us.
The rest of Thursday brings a relatively calm pattern with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low 80s.
Thursday night stays calm under a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky. Lows will be in the low 50s.
Sunshine and cleaner air will roll into Friday. Highs will once again be in the low 80s.
Highs in the upper 80s over the weekend with a good bit of sunshine and a few unsettled rain chances. Our biggest chance looks to arrive on Sunday, but even then, it's only a slight chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s will start next week with sunshine.