Wildfire smoke returns along with increasing temperatures

Monday morning starts foggy and hazy as wildfire smoke pushes back down into the region.
Fog will lift once temperatures begin warming up around 9-10am. The main story on Monday will be our temperatures and our Air Quality Alerts.
Most of Monday will be sunny with a few clouds and some haze overhead. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s across the area.
Air Quality Alerts will be valid at 7am Monday and last through noon Tuesday.
Monday night brings us a partly cloudy sky with slight chances of showers and storms, mainly near I-94. A few of those storms could turn strong to severe.
Into Tuesday, we start with sunshine! Highs will once again be warm in the low to mid 90s. This will be the story through the rest of our work week as highs remain in the 90s.
Wednesday brings the return of slight chances of rain and our weather pattern stays unsettled through the weekend. Thursday will bring our warmest day in the mid to perhaps even the upper 90s.