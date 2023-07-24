 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM MONDAY TO NOON CDT
TUESDAY FOR ALL BUT FAR SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Particulates...in effect from 7 AM Monday to
noon CDT Tuesday.

Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the air
quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

This Air Quality Advisory includes all of the counties in Wisconsin
with the exception of 5 counties in far southwest Wisconsin. In our
area, Crawford, Grant, and Richland counties are not included in the
advisory.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Wildfire smoke returns along with increasing temperatures

  • Updated
  • 0
Golf Forecast AM Tee Time.png

Monday morning starts foggy and hazy as wildfire smoke pushes back down into the region.

Air Quality - Current Levels KML-1686091975645.png

Fog will lift once temperatures begin warming up around 9-10am. The main story on Monday will be our temperatures and our Air Quality Alerts.

Current Watches - All Types.png

Most of Monday will be sunny with a few clouds and some haze overhead. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s across the area.

Air Quality Alerts will be valid at 7am Monday and last through noon Tuesday.

Monday night brings us a partly cloudy sky with slight chances of showers and storms, mainly near I-94. A few of those storms could turn strong to severe.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Into Tuesday, we start with sunshine! Highs will once again be warm in the low to mid 90s. This will be the story through the rest of our work week as highs remain in the 90s.

Wednesday brings the return of slight chances of rain and our weather pattern stays unsettled through the weekend. Thursday will bring our warmest day in the mid to perhaps even the upper 90s.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you