Wind Advisory issued for Coulee Region Thursday

Severe storms rumbled through the Coulee Region last night, and they also brought quick bursts of heavy rain that added up to a two-day total of over an inch in Winona and near six-tenths of an inch for La Crosse and Black River Falls.
Rain totals were lower further south and east where the storms weren't as strong and rain didn't last as long. Light rain and snow showers are on the radar this evening, but those will clear up overnight.
Temps were near 60 when those storms moved through around midnight, but temps dropped overnight before briefly spiking at 57 at 8am. Since then, temps have been decreasing all day and the afternoon felt like the 30s with the wind chill.
A Wind Advisory has been issued for all of the Coulee Region from 10am to 7pm tomorrow. Sustained winds will be out of the southwest at 20 to 35 mph with gusts over 40 mph expected. Make sure to secure or bring inside outdoor objects like lawn furniture or toys.
Temps continue to trend colder as we dry out overnight and remain dry for the next few days. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s through the weekend with highs in the low 40s.
Temps will be a bit warmer for Easter Sunday ahead of some rain chances that could begin as early as late Sunday afternoon. On and off rain and/or snow showers are expected to continue through the first half of next week as temps slowly warm but remain below average.