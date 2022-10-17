Wind chills in the teens to start the work week, but a warmup arrives into the weekend

If you thought this weekend was cold, just wait.
Monday will start chilly with temps in the low to mid-teens. Those blustery winds from the northwest will still be a pain through the first half of the week, with some gusts reaching 35mph.
Thanks to that cold northern air, highs will only be in the upper 30s to low 40s across the region. Along with being cold, plenty of cloud cover will hang overhead with a few flakes possible in areas east of the Mississippi into the afternoon. No accumulation is expected.
Clouds will decrease rapidly overnight where lows will reach the mid 20s. This will be cold enough for La Crosse to see our first hard freeze of the season, so protect those sensitive plants if you have not already. Gusty winds out of the north will bring wind chill temperatures in the 10s and 20s for a frozen start to Tuesday.
You can expect Tuesday to bring a sunny sky with highs reaching the mid 40s.
More of the same lingers into Wednesday, bringing sunshine and highs in the upper 40s.
A few more clouds roll into Thursday, but this warming trend will continue with highs in the mid 50s.
Finally, as we head into the weekend, we will see near seasonable above average temperatures with a few rain chances by Sunday.