Wind will slowly decrease over next couple days

Temps only warmed to the low 40s at best this afternoon, and many spots were stuck with highs in the upper 30s. Flurries fell from the sky in these temps that were near 20 degrees colder than La Crosse's average high of 59. Clouds and a strong wind out of the west that carried in colder air kept our temperatures chilly today.
Those winds were out of the west or southwest and had sustained speeds of 20 to 35 mph. Gusts topped out between 40 and 50 mph for most with some exceptions. All this combined to make it a miserable mid-April day.
Temps will fall to the mid to upper 20s tonight, and the west wind will only subside to 10 to 20 mph with gusts still near or above 30 mph. Wind chills will be down in the low to mid teens by early tomorrow morning. Highs will likely only be a couple degrees warmer than today and the wind will still be gusting near 30 mph in the afternoon. At least it's likely that we'll see some sunshine by afternoon.
Saturday will still have a breeze, though it'll take another step down with fewer gusts. Still, expect temperatures to remain below average through next week, though highs in the low to mid 50s will return towards the end of the week.
Rain chances return Sunday afternoon with the best chances arriving Sunday evening and lasting through Monday. Another round is expected later Tuesday through potentially early Thursday.