Windy Wednesday bring the warmest day

Temperatures overnight are holding within the low 30s, making for a comfortable start to the day. Through the morning, the winds will start to strengthen from the south.
Winds will have the potential to gust up to 30mph from the south. High temperatures will skyrocket into the 60s, for the first time this year. Skies will give us more times of sunshine than cloud cover before a gloomy pattern settles in for the end of the workweek.
Cloudy ending...
Cloud cover will increase overnight with lows again staying mild in the 30s. Temperatures will still be above average with much calmer winds. With the lack of sunshine, it won’t feel as warm as earlier this week but highs should hit the low 50s.
Rain/Snow?
A few light rain showers are worthy of a mention throughout the day Thursday. A system will start to develop to the southwest and push northeast into Friday morning. This system has the potential to clip southern Wisconsin, which could give areas south of I-90 a chance for a wintry mix. Isolated rain showers would then stay possible through the day Friday.
As Friday remains cloudy near seasonal temperatures will wrap up a full spring week with more potential ahead.
More spring sunshine...
The weekend will bring back that spring sunshine with the first day of Spring coming Sunday. Temperatures will be back above average in the 50s Saturday before a chance at the 60s to return Sunday. Developments on a rain system are being watched for early next work week.