Windy, wintry-like Sunday

A Wind Advisory will expire at 6 AM for Crawford and Richland county. West-Northwest will continue to stay strong through the early afternoon.
Roads may be slick due to mixed precipitation to end yesterday’s storms and dropping temperatures. Under the gray skies and strong winds, temperatures will feel more like the 20s. Expect high temperatures to reach the mid-30s today.
Light snow...
Late tonight a round light snowfall with isolated sleet is possible across southern Wisconsin. Accumulations will stay under an inch with slick roads into Monday morning.
As the snow moves out Monday, temperatures stay below average. Highs will hit the mid-30s, however, the sunshine will start to break from the clouds.
Short-lived warmth...
Sunnier skies will bring seasonal temperatures Tuesday. Sunshine will continue to meltdown our snow pack and make for an outdoor day. You will definitely want to take advantage of this as the rest of the workweek has the potential to bring cooler conditions.
Cooling...
Starting Wednesday temperatures drop well below average. Then by Thursday snowfall returns to the forecast. If you are planning to celebrate St. Patrick's day next weekend, you will need the layers.