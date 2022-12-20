Winter Storm Warning from Wednesday evening through Friday night. A powerful storm will bring heavier snow to the area Wednesday night through Friday night. Strong winds will create much blowing and drifting. Get all the treacherous details here.
Winter comes back
Dan Breeden
Chief Meteorologist
