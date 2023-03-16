Winter makes a quick return to end the week

Before winter returns, we have a very warm start to get through on Thursday.
For your Thursday, you can expect a warm, dry and breezy start ahead of rain in the late morning hours.
Rain will start light ahead of more moderate rates into the afternoon. Rainfall totals will add up toward 1/4" to 1/2", few isolated totals could meet the 1" mark.
These rain showers will last through most of Thursday until we reach the evening. Around 6-8pm, temps will drop into the mid to upper 30s. This will be cool enough to see snow mixing in with rain. Most snow will struggle to stick until surface temps cool toward the freezing point.
Northerly winds are to blame for the temp cooldown.
Snow will bring a few chances through the overnight and into early Friday. Lows drop to the low 20s which could also create the risk for wet roads refreezing, so if you are driving late and into Friday morning, you will want to take things very slow especially on untreated roads.
A few flurries will be possible Friday with highs in the mid 20s. Saturday brings a similar forecast with highs in the mid 20s and a few flakes possible.
Snowfall totals are still uncertain as there are still some discrepancies in the back half of this system. Some questions would be when we see that conversion from rain to snow and how much snow will melt on contact before the freezing temps arrive.
Snowfall totals will be near 0-2", the best chance for those 2" totals will be toward the northwestern side of the Coulee Region.
Beyond Saturday, expect warmer temps on Sunday in the mid 30s.
Even into early next week, we will start with sunshine and temps in the 40s.