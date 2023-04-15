Winter returns Sunday as rain turns to snow

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for most counties in the Coulee Region from Sunday night into Monday morning.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for counties in Iowa and Minnesota from Sunday to Monday morning.
Both the watch and warning are going to have moderate to heavy snow with winds reaching 25+ mph. Expect blowing snow and reduced visibility, giving way to hazardous road conditions.
Tonight, into tomorrow, we will see rain showers and possibly thunderstorms. These storms are expected to not become severe.
By tomorrow afternoon, rain will transition into a wintry mix. The wintry mix will quickly transition into snow by the evening, lasting into the morning hours of Monday.
The nature of the snow will be scattered and have bands of heavy precip. Thus, there are areas that will have a possibility of seeing 8"+ of snow. Even though there are areas from models that show little snowfall, there is a chance of a heavy band of snow falling, increasing snow totals.
Impacts looks to show that the I-90 and I-94 corridor will have higher snow accumulation.
The other factor to snow accumulation and impacts is temperatures. Both Sunday and Monday will have temps rising above freezing, so if we quickly warm up, we won't see snow accumulate to much.
Thus, we will continue to monitor and track the winter storm as it approaches.