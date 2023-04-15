Winter returns Sunday as rain turns to snow

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Clayton, Crawford
and Allamakee Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Buffalo and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Pepin and
Wabasha Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, La Crosse and
Vernon Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1015 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...From late tonight until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins to impact the Viterbo
Sports Complex.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight and continue rising to around 15 feet Saturday
evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Band of Heavy Snow Expected Tonight into Monday Morning...

.A very complex winter storm system impacts the region this
afternoon through Monday morning. Snow develops this afternoon and
increases in intensity overnight along and east of the Mississippi
River where snowfall rates will likely exceed an inch per hour.
Initial snowfall accumulations this afternoon will be tempered by
melting, but as the sun sets and temperatures fall, rapid snow
accumulation is expected. Total snow amounts will vary widely over
short distances, but the highest amounts of 6 to 12 inches should
fall along a north to south band from southwest into central
Wisconsin by Monday morning. Travel tonight and into Monday will
be significant hampered and some roads may be impassable until
plowed.

In addition, strong winds of 35 to 45 mph will further reduce
visibilities during the times of heavier snow and a mix of
freezing rain is possible north of Highway 10 in central Wisconsin
this evening before transitioning to all snow.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north
central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
will impact the Monday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be a very tight gradient in
snowfall amounts along the edges of the warning in southeast
Minnesota and far southwest Wisconsin. These areas may only see
a few inches of snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Winter returns Sunday as rain turns to snow

  • Updated
  • 0

Time to bring out the snow shovels and snow blowers again, as snow returns!

Current Watches - All Typesla.png

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for most counties in the Coulee Region from Sunday night into Monday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for counties in Iowa and Minnesota from Sunday to Monday morning.

Both the watch and warning are going to have moderate to heavy snow with winds reaching 25+ mph. Expect blowing snow and reduced visibility, giving way to hazardous road conditions. 

State - Futurecast for QO FILL IN ONLYlamorn.png

Tonight, into tomorrow, we will see rain showers and possibly thunderstorms. These storms are expected to not become severe. 

State - Futurecast for QO FILL IN ONLYlaevening.png

By tomorrow afternoon, rain will transition into a wintry mix. The wintry mix will quickly transition into snow by the evening, lasting into the morning hours of Monday.

DMA - Futurecast Snow Accumulation - ALYSSAla.png

The nature of the snow will be scattered and have bands of heavy precip. Thus, there are areas that will have a possibility of seeing 8"+ of snow. Even though there are areas from models that show little snowfall, there is a chance of a heavy band of snow falling, increasing snow totals.

State - Winter Storm Severity Index- Snow Amount.png

Impacts looks to show that the I-90 and I-94 corridor will have higher snow accumulation.

Extended 3 Day PM.png

The other factor to snow accumulation and impacts is temperatures. Both Sunday and Monday will have temps rising above freezing, so if we quickly warm up, we won't see snow accumulate to much. 

Thus, we will continue to monitor and track the winter storm as it approaches. 

Extended 7 Day 1st 3 Days Plus 2018.png

Recommended for you