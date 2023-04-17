Winter returns with a slippery start Monday

Remember when we reached 90° on Wednesday last week? We sure do!
Winter made a strong return over the weekend brining 7.0" of snow for La Crosse on Sunday. That broke our old record daily max snowfall for April 16th set at 6.6" in 1910. Luckily those warm temps last week kept the ground warm enough to melt a lot of that initial snow.
As for Monday, roads are dangerous, especially untreated roads. If you must travel, take your time and expect delays. A few slide offs, power outages and falling tree limbs have been reported.
Winter Storm Warnings will be valid until 1pm. Winter Weather Advisories will be valid until 10am Monday.
Snow looks to leave La Crosse in the mid to late morning hours. A few slight chances of flurries will be possible in the late morning to afternoon as the low-pressure system tracks further east, away from us. Highs will reach the mid 40s.
Clouds begin decreasing into our evening and overnight on Monday. Lows will be in the upper 20s.
Tuesday looks like an easy forecast with abundant sunshine and highs once again reaching the low 50s. Still a bit cooler than what we had last week.
Wednesday starts with shower early and possible storms. More showers and storms will even spill into Thursday as highs meet the mid 50s. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but with more melting snow and more rain, this could worsen our flood conditions.
Temps begin cooling down into the weekend, where we could see a few slight chances of snow.