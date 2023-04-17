Winter returns with a slippery start Monday

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Crawford, Clayton
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Buffalo and
Trempealeau Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and
Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 400 PM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.4 feet, Lock and Dam 7 becomes inoperative.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 12.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:15 AM CDT Monday was 12.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 15.3 feet early
Sunday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.3 feet on 04/20/1952.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...Snow, Locally Heavy Bands, Persist Across Parts Of Western
Into Central Wisconsin...

.Snow continues to track south southeast across western and
central Wisconsin early this morning. Locally heavier banding
continues to produce 1 to 2" per hour rates. Public reports from
a few locations across western and central Wisconsin have been in
excess of a foot. Another 1 to 4 inches are possible over western
and central Wisconsin, with the snow tapering off and easing east
toward the noon hour.

Meanwhile, northwest winds will continue to gust from 30 to 40 mph
this morning. There have been numerous reports of tree damage from
the combination of wet, heavy snow and the strong winds...some of
which has lead to localized power outages.

Roads are snow covered, slippery and hazardous. Consider delaying
or altering travel plans early this morning if conditions warrant
it in your area.


...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...if you must travel, keep an
extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.

Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

Winter returns with a slippery start Monday

Traffic Forecast.png

Remember when we reached 90° on Wednesday last week? We sure do!

New Record Daily Snow Max.png

Winter made a strong return over the weekend brining 7.0" of snow for La Crosse on Sunday. That broke our old record daily max snowfall for April 16th set at 6.6" in 1910. Luckily those warm temps last week kept the ground warm enough to melt a lot of that initial snow.

Meteogram Future Wind Gust 14 hr IBM GRAF.png

As for Monday, roads are dangerous, especially untreated roads. If you must travel, take your time and expect delays. A few slide offs, power outages and falling tree limbs have been reported.

Current Watches - All Types.png

Winter Storm Warnings will be valid until 1pm. Winter Weather Advisories will be valid until 10am Monday.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3km.png

Snow looks to leave La Crosse in the mid to late morning hours. A few slight chances of flurries will be possible in the late morning to afternoon as the low-pressure system tracks further east, away from us. Highs will reach the mid 40s.

Clouds begin decreasing into our evening and overnight on Monday. Lows will be in the upper 20s.

Tuesday looks like an easy forecast with abundant sunshine and highs once again reaching the low 50s. Still a bit cooler than what we had last week.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Wednesday starts with shower early and possible storms. More showers and storms will even spill into Thursday as highs meet the mid 50s. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but with more melting snow and more rain, this could worsen our flood conditions.

Temps begin cooling down into the weekend, where we could see a few slight chances of snow.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

