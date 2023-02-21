This evening will bring a messy winter storm to the Coulee Region. We have already had a snow shower or two, but amounts were light and didn’t last very long. Read here for the latest details...
Winter storm approaches.
Tags
Dan Breeden
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today