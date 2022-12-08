Winter storm approaching

Thursday night/Friday snow…

A storm system will power through the area Thursday night into Friday. As much as 2” to 4” of snow is likely to fall, bringing travel difficulties. Snow will taper off by Friday afternoon.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until Noon Friday…

The entire News 19 viewing area will be under a winter weather advisory from later this evening until noon Friday. 2” to 4” of snow will fall creating slippery roads. It will be affecting the Friday morning commute.

Temperatures this week and weekend…

Readings are expected to be in the 30s for the next 7 days or so. More snow and some rains are possible from time to time.

Medium range trends…

Colder than average weather is expected over the western half of the country. Above normal readings are expected in the northeast.

Have a safe night!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden