 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 3 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow, heavy at times, followed by freezing drizzle Friday
morning. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, greatest
amounts expected along and south of I 90. Ice accumulations of a
light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing drizzle is expected to spread
across the area behind the snowfall. With snow already on the
ground impacts will be limited, but slippery stretches could
develop on untreated surfaces.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&
breaking

Winter storm approaching

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse area forecast

Thursday night/Friday snow…

A storm system will power through the area Thursday night into Friday. As much as 2” to 4” of snow is likely to fall, bringing travel difficulties. Snow will taper off by Friday afternoon.

Highs Today xo (77).png
Meteogram Past 24 hours xo (43).png

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until Noon Friday…

Winter Storm Advisory xo.png
Snow fall forecast xo.png

The entire News 19 viewing area will be under a winter weather advisory from later this evening until noon Friday. 2” to 4” of snow will fall creating slippery roads. It will be affecting the Friday morning commute.

Temperatures this week and weekend…

Readings are expected to be in the 30s for the next 7 days or so. More snow and some rains are possible from time to time.

7 Day Rain Graph xo (94).png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo (95).png

Medium range trends…

Colder than average weather is expected over the western half of the country. Above normal readings are expected in the northeast.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo (58).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a safe night!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

Road Conditions and Traffic Information

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you