 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winter storm ending

  • Updated
  • 0

The Coulee Region gets significant snowfall.

Major winter storm…

Heavy snow has fallen in the area. Several inches of snow and strong winds have made travel difficult. Some areas received more than a foot, and strong winds created drifting and blowing snow.

Snowfall totals xo (5).png
Meteogram Past 24 hours xo (90).png
Highs Today xo - 2023-02-23T153338.037.png

Winter storm ends...

The storm will come to an end for us tonight, though very cold temperatures and a few flurries will move in for Friday.

7 Day Snow Graph xo (14).png

Medium range trends…

Warmer than average weather is expected in early March for the eastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is indicated for the western United States.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-02-23T153335.508.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a nice night!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you