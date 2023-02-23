Winter storm ending

Major winter storm…
Heavy snow has fallen in the area. Several inches of snow and strong winds have made travel difficult. Some areas received more than a foot, and strong winds created drifting and blowing snow.
Winter storm ends...
The storm will come to an end for us tonight, though very cold temperatures and a few flurries will move in for Friday.
Medium range trends…
Warmer than average weather is expected in early March for the eastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is indicated for the western United States.
Have a nice night!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden