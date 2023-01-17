Winter storm is coming.

Clouds dominate…
Lots of clouds are sticking around and keeping temperatures fairly steady. Highs were in the 30s to near 40 degrees. We only dropped into the 30s last night.
Another system for Thursday...
Colder air will dominate as a new storm passes Wednesday evening into Thursday. It appears that snow will be heavy at times. Stay tuned as accumulations are likely to occur. 4 to 8 inches of snow are in the forecast, so get ready to shovel on Thursday. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon for the entire viewing area.
Medium range trends…
Warmer than average weather is expected for the far southeastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is hinted at for the Midwest and Western United States.
Have a great night!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden