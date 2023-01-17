 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm Wednesday night into Thursday...Heavy Wet Snow
Likely...

.A winter storm will start to push into parts of northeast Iowa
late Wednesday afternoon, spreading northeast through the rest of
the night. The snow is likely to be heaviest overnight, with 1 to
2" per hour rates possible. The snow will taper off as it lifts
northeast later Thursday morning.

While several inches of wet snow are currently expected, where
that falls and just how much hinges on the storm track...and that
could shift. Warmer air could also cause a rain-snow mix in
southwest Wisconsin and lessen snow totals. In addition, there
could be a short period of freezing drizzle as the snow ends.

Stay weather aware heading into Wednesday and Thursday,
especially if you have travel plans.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow with 4 to 8 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota,
and southwest and central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates this winter storm.

&&

Winter storm is coming.

A winter storm is going to travel into the area Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

Clouds dominate…

Lots of clouds are sticking around and keeping temperatures fairly steady. Highs were in the 30s to near 40 degrees. We only dropped into the 30s last night.

Another system for Thursday...

Colder air will dominate as a new storm passes Wednesday evening into Thursday. It appears that snow will be heavy at times. Stay tuned as accumulations are likely to occur. 4 to 8 inches of snow are in the forecast, so get ready to shovel on Thursday. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon for the entire viewing area.

Medium range trends…

Warmer than average weather is expected for the far southeastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is hinted at for the Midwest and Western United States.

Have a great night!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

