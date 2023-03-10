 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SPECIAL COVERAGE:

Winter storm is over.

  • Updated
  • 0

The Coulee Region will get more snow this weekend.

Winter storm is over…

The latest winter storm piled more snow on the Coulee Region. As much as 8 inches fell near Warrens in Monroe County. More snow is possible this weekend. Today’s highs were in the 30s under cloudy skies.

Snowfall totals xo (6).png
Meteogram Past 24 hours xo (99).png
DMA - Highs Today xo (25).png

Another system Saturday and Sunday…

Another low-pressure area will affect the weekend. The chances on Saturday and Sunday are moderate. Stay tuned to News 19 for the latest updates. Right now, it appears 1” to 3” are possible.

7 Day Snow Graph xo (20).png

Medium range trends…

A colder weather pattern is indicated for much of United States for the third week of March.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-03-10T154211.210.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a nice weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you