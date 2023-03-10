Winter storm is over…
The latest winter storm piled more snow on the Coulee Region. As much as 8 inches fell near Warrens in Monroe County. More snow is possible this weekend. Today’s highs were in the 30s under cloudy skies.
Another system Saturday and Sunday…
Another low-pressure area will affect the weekend. The chances on Saturday and Sunday are moderate. Stay tuned to News 19 for the latest updates. Right now, it appears 1” to 3” are possible.
Medium range trends…
A colder weather pattern is indicated for much of United States for the third week of March.
Have a nice weekend!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden