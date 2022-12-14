 Skip to main content
Winter storm moving through.

Colder air will move into the region Wednesday night and the showers will change to snow with some accumulations and slippery roads probable. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson and Monroe counties. Read here for the rest of the storm details.

