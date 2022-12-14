Colder air will move into the region Wednesday night and the showers will change to snow with some accumulations and slippery roads probable. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson and Monroe counties. Read here for the rest of the storm details.
Winter storm moving through.
Dan Breeden
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today