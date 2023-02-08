 Skip to main content
Winter storm to affect some of the area.

  • Updated
  • 0

Coulee Region may get slippery.

Sunny Wednesday...

Sunshine brought afternoon highs in the 40s area-wide. Southwesterly winds will become easterly later tonight as a storm draws closer.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo (79).png
DMA - Highs Today xo (8).png

Winter Weather Advisory…

A low-pressure area will favor us with a wintry mix Wednesday night and then snow for Thursday. Keep the shovel and snowblowers handy. There doesn’t appear to be a significant batch of arctic air behind this system. The heaviest amounts will fall in the far southern parts of the viewing area. Exercise caution tomorrow.

Winter Storm Alerts xo (12).png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-02-08T160754.205.png
7 Day Snow Graph xo (8).png

Medium range trends…

Warmer than average weather is expected for the eastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is indicated for the western United States.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-02-08T160757.817.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a nice night!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

