Winter storm to affect some of the area.

Sunny Wednesday...
Sunshine brought afternoon highs in the 40s area-wide. Southwesterly winds will become easterly later tonight as a storm draws closer.
Winter Weather Advisory…
A low-pressure area will favor us with a wintry mix Wednesday night and then snow for Thursday. Keep the shovel and snowblowers handy. There doesn’t appear to be a significant batch of arctic air behind this system. The heaviest amounts will fall in the far southern parts of the viewing area. Exercise caution tomorrow.
Medium range trends…
Warmer than average weather is expected for the eastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is indicated for the western United States.
Have a nice night!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden