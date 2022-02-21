Winter Storm to deliver snow and ice to the Coulee Region

Hopefully, you took advantage of the spring-like weather yesterday, because old man winter is back today.
Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the entire Coulee Region from 12 p.m. today through 6 p.m. Tuesday.
A slow-moving storm system will deliver a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain/drizzle this afternoon. With the wintry weather comes the return of cooler temperatures to the region, with temperatures dropping into the 20s for most of the day.
Moisture continues to stream into the Coulee Region Tuesday morning with a mixture of snow, freezing rain, and sleet. We will see a transition to all snow during the afternoon as colder air settles in. Things wrap up on Tuesday night.
As for potential accumulations, expect more snow as you go north of I-90. Greater ice accumulations south of I-90 will cut down on the snow totals.
Expect nice weather on Wednesday before another shot of snow on Thursday.