Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...An Extended Period Of Snow And A Wintry Mix Today Into
Tuesday...

.A winter storm will bring a messy wintry mix of precipitation to
the area from this afternoon through Tuesday.

North of Interstate 90, mostly just snow is expected with a few
inches of accumulation likely. Most of this will come Tuesday.

South of Interstate 90, a wintry mix of freezing drizzle, sleet
and snow is expected. Most of the icing threat comes tonight, with
the wintry mix transitioning to just snow Tuesday.

Travel will be impacted, likely including this evening's commute.
Road conditions could quickly become slick to hazardous after
precipitation onset, especially in locations where the wintry mix
is more likely.

Exercise caution, take it slow, and adjust travel plans if
conditions warrant it.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO
6 PM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow to a wintry mix expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around 1/10 of an
inch.

* WHERE...Portions of central and west central Wisconsin and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa,
511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.

Winter Storm to deliver snow and ice to the Coulee Region

Hopefully, you took advantage of the spring-like weather yesterday, because old man winter is back today. 

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the entire Coulee Region from 12 p.m. today through 6 p.m. Tuesday. 

A slow-moving storm system will deliver a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain/drizzle this afternoon. With the wintry weather comes the return of cooler temperatures to the region, with temperatures dropping into the 20s for most of the day. 

Moisture continues to stream into the Coulee Region Tuesday morning with a mixture of snow, freezing rain, and sleet. We will see a transition to all snow during the afternoon as colder air settles in. Things wrap up on Tuesday night.

As for potential accumulations, expect more snow as you go north of I-90. Greater ice accumulations south of I-90 will cut down on the snow totals. 

Expect nice weather on Wednesday before another shot of snow on Thursday. 

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

