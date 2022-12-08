 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
3 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Wintry mix possible. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Friday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation types might change from
time to time as this weather system moves through. Watch for
changing road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter storm to impact travel across the Coulee Region

La Crosse Weather

It's a cold start to your Thursday, with temperatures in the teens and 20s. Expect temperatures to rise to the 30s by the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. 

Clouds will be on the increase this evening ahead of a low pressure system. Snow moves in from the southwest after midnight and lingers through early Friday afternoon. Freezing rain could mix in at times south of I-90, creating a glaze of ice. As far as snowfall totals go, expect 1 to 4 inches, with the higher amounts south of I-90.

More wintry weather is possible as we kick off the weekend on Saturday with a rain and snow mix. Potential snowfall accumulations appear to be light at this time. Our eyes then turn to a storm system next week that could bring even more rain and snow.

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

