Winter storm to impact travel across the Coulee Region

It's a cold start to your Thursday, with temperatures in the teens and 20s. Expect temperatures to rise to the 30s by the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.
Clouds will be on the increase this evening ahead of a low pressure system. Snow moves in from the southwest after midnight and lingers through early Friday afternoon. Freezing rain could mix in at times south of I-90, creating a glaze of ice. As far as snowfall totals go, expect 1 to 4 inches, with the higher amounts south of I-90.
More wintry weather is possible as we kick off the weekend on Saturday with a rain and snow mix. Potential snowfall accumulations appear to be light at this time. Our eyes then turn to a storm system next week that could bring even more rain and snow.
