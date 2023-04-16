Winter Storm Warning affects region

Weather Alert

...Band of Heavy Snow Expected Tonight into Monday Morning... .A very complex winter storm system impacts the region this afternoon through Monday morning. Through Noon, temperatures have fallen to freezing or below from around Rochester to west of Charles City with light precipitation with freezing drizzle or light snow. Although the observations are reporting freezing drizzle, due to the warm pavement temperatures, pavement is likely "wet". Farther east, temperatures are milder in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Here at the NWS on a ridgetop, at noon we were 34 degrees with sleet. This afternoon, the snow will change to snow and increase in intensity. During the nighttime hours, east of the Mississippi River where snowfall rates in the heavy snow band will likely exceed an inch per hour. Data this morning continues to show good agreement with the heavy snow east of the Mississippi River, especially from Taylor through Clark, Jackson, Monroe, Juneau, parts of La Crossse and Vernon counties and parts of Richland counties. Total snow amounts will vary widely over short distances depending on how early the rain changes to snow and where the band of snow sets up. Highest amounts of 6 to 12 inches should fall in this north to south band through Monday morning. Travel tonight and into Monday will be significant hampered and some roads may be impassable until plowed. In addition, strong winds of 35 to 45 mph will further reduce visibilities during the times of heavier snow and a mix of freezing rain is possible north of Highway 10 in central Wisconsin this evening before transitioning to all snow. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be a very tight gradient in snowfall amounts along the edges of the warning in southeast Minnesota and far southwest Wisconsin. These areas may only see a few inches of snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. &&