Winter Storm Warning affects region

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - If you thought we were done with winter, think again.

A mid-April storm system is forecast to bring between 6-12 inches of snow to parts of our region.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 7 p.m. Sunday evening to 10 a.m. Monday morning.

During that time, snowfall rates may exceed one inch per hour. Adding in strong winds, travel may become difficult.

Cities and surrounding areas that are a part of the warning include La Crosse, Winona, Arcadia, Whitehall, Black River Falls, Sparta, Tomah, Viroqua, and Prairie du Chien.

WXOW StormTracker Weather

Here are the details of the storm from the National Weather Service:

A very complex winter storm system impacts the region this

afternoon through Monday morning. Snow develops this afternoon and

increases in intensity overnight along and east of the Mississippi

River where snowfall rates will likely exceed an inch per hour.

Initial snowfall accumulations this afternoon will be tempered by

melting, but as the sun sets and temperatures fall, rapid snow

accumulation is expected. Total snow amounts will vary widely over

short distances, but the highest amounts of 6 to 12 inches should

fall along a north to south band from southwest into central

Wisconsin by Monday morning. Travel tonight and into Monday will

be significant hampered and some roads may be impassable until

plowed.

In addition, strong winds of 35 to 45 mph will further reduce

visibilities during the times of heavier snow and a mix of

freezing rain is possible north of Highway 10 in central Wisconsin

this evening before transitioning to all snow.

Winona-Houston-Taylor-Clark-Buffalo-Trempealeau-Jackson-La Crosse-

Monroe-Juneau-Adams-Vernon-Crawford-Richland-Grant-

Including the cities of Winona, Caledonia, Medford, Neillsville,

Alma, Arcadia, Whitehall, Black River Falls, La Crosse, Sparta,

Tomah, Mauston, Friendship, Viroqua, Prairie Du Chien,

Richland Center, and Platteville

339 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north

central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

will impact the Monday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be a very tight gradient in

snowfall amounts along the edges of the warning in southeast

Minnesota and far southwest Wisconsin. These areas may only see

a few inches of snow.