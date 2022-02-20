Winter Storm will make travel dangerous through midweek

Sunday was phenomenal with highs in the mid to upper 40s throughout the Coulee Region.
Winter Weather Advisories have been issued all across the area from 12p.m. Monday through 6p.m. Tuesday. We can expect slight roads, poor traveling conditions and reduced visibility.
Unfortunately, winter will make a very quick return into the work week. Snow will become likely on Monday with a bulk of the heavy snowfall to our northwest until Monday night. Monday night we will begin to see a wintry mix and snow developing.
We won't see too much from this first wave of snow until more arrives on Tuesday. Monday's snowfall totals shouldn't exceed more than a trace-2" throughout the area.
More snow will arrive on Tuesday which will make for even more travel impacts. Impacts for both Monday and Tuesday include slick roads, reduced visibility and poor travel conditions.
Wednesday looks a bit drier with highs in the teens and a partly cloudy sky.
Another chance of snow arrives Thursday and overnight into early Friday morning before a decent looking weekend.