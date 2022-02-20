 Skip to main content
...An Extended Period Of Snow And A Wintry Mix Monday Into Tuesday...

.A winter storm is expected to bring a messy wintry mix of
precipitation to the area Monday into Tuesday. Precipitation will
move in Monday with a wintry mix expected south of Interstate 94
with mainly snow to the north. The wintry mix could produce some
minor ice accumulations and create hazardous travel conditions,
especially on untreated surfaces. The wintry mix is expected to
continue Monday night into Tuesday for areas mainly south of
Interstate 90 with some ice accumulations of one to two tenths of
an inch possible.

North of the wintry mix, mainly snow will occur with storm total
accumulations of 3 to 7 inches possible. Most of this snow is
expected to fall Tuesday.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 PM
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of central and west central Wisconsin and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From noon Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa,
511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.

&&

Winter Storm will make travel dangerous through midweek

  • Updated
  • 0

Sunday was phenomenal with highs in the mid to upper 40s throughout the Coulee Region.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued all across the area from 12p.m. Monday through 6p.m. Tuesday. We can expect slight roads, poor traveling conditions and reduced visibility.

Current Watches - All Types.png

Unfortunately, winter will make a very quick return into the work week. Snow will become likely on Monday with a bulk of the heavy snowfall to our northwest until Monday night. Monday night we will begin to see a wintry mix and snow developing.

State - Futurecast for QO FILL IN ONLY.png

We won't see too much from this first wave of snow until more arrives on Tuesday. Monday's snowfall totals shouldn't exceed more than a trace-2" throughout the area.

State - Futurecast Snow Accumulation - RPM 4km.png

More snow will arrive on Tuesday which will make for even more travel impacts. Impacts for both Monday and Tuesday include slick roads, reduced visibility and poor travel conditions.

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018.png

Wednesday looks a bit drier with highs in the teens and a partly cloudy sky.

Another chance of snow arrives Thursday and overnight into early Friday morning before a decent looking weekend.

Extended 7 Day 1st 3 Days Plus 2018.png

