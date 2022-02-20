Winter Storm will make travel dangerous through midweek

Weather Alert

...An Extended Period Of Snow And A Wintry Mix Monday Into Tuesday... .A winter storm is expected to bring a messy wintry mix of precipitation to the area Monday into Tuesday. Precipitation will move in Monday with a wintry mix expected south of Interstate 94 with mainly snow to the north. The wintry mix could produce some minor ice accumulations and create hazardous travel conditions, especially on untreated surfaces. The wintry mix is expected to continue Monday night into Tuesday for areas mainly south of Interstate 90 with some ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch possible. North of the wintry mix, mainly snow will occur with storm total accumulations of 3 to 7 inches possible. Most of this snow is expected to fall Tuesday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. &&