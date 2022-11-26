Winter weather to return after Thanksgiving break

The weekend began with sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s in most locations.
A cold front will pass through tonight, bringing temperatures down into the 30s. A storm system to our south will bring more clouds, but the moisture is expected to stay out of the area.
Clouds will disperse by Sunday afternoon as temperatures rise to the upper 30s and lower 40s. Sunday night will be partly cloudy, with temperatures in the upper teens and 20s.
The calm weather continues on Cyber Monday, with temperatures slightly above average in the lower 40s. Cloud cover will increase Monday night ahead of our next weather system.
As a low-pressure system approaches from the south, a band of rain and snow will move east across our area on Tuesday. Colder air will arrive Tuesday night, producing snow. Snow continues into Wednesday morning before departing. As of now, total snowfall accumulations appear to be light, but we will continue to monitor trends and keep you posted. In addition to the snow on Wednesday, there will be blustery winds.
December begins on Thursday, and it will certainly feel like it. High temperatures will only reach the 20s. The chilly air will stick around into Friday, with a chance of snow on Friday night. Next weekend looks dry, with temperatures in the 30s.
