A powerful storm brought rain and snow to parts of the Upper Midwest. Up to 9” fell to the northeast of the La Crosse area. Read here for more on colder air coming to the region.
Wintry aftermath...
Dan Breeden
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today