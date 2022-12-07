A storm system will power through the area Thursday night into Friday. As much as 2” to 4” of snow is likely to fall, bringing travel difficulties. Snow will taper off by Friday afternoon. Read here for the complete storm details.
Wintry Friday
Dan Breeden
Chief Meteorologist
