.The incoming winter storm will cause precipitation to break out
across the area. The precipitation is expected to start developing
from mid to late this evening and expand in coverage overnight.
Initially, the precipitation should be light snow or a wintry mix
before changing to a wintry mix for most of the area overnight.
Expect some snow and ice accumulations to occur before warmer air
moves in Tuesday for most of the area to change over to rain.

The highest impacts and amounts of ice or snow are expected from
late tonight through Tuesday morning. The Tuesday morning commute
will be impacted.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS
EVENING TO NOON CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of
an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota,
visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit
511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Wintry mess coming

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse area forecast

Rain and snow…

Showers are returning to the area tonight. The rain/snow line will be close, so rain and snow are possible with this system. Stay tuned for more details. Some icing will occur with this storm system.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo (54).png
Highs Today xo (92).png

Wintry weather…

The chances for slippery roads will be with us tonight through Thursday morning, so exercise caution on area roads.

Futurecast tonight map xo.png
Winter Storm Alerts xo (7).png

Medium range trends…

Warmer than average weather is expected well into the New Year.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-01-02T154856.621.png
8 to 14 day outlook temps xo (74).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great night!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

