Wintry mess coming

Rain and snow…
Showers are returning to the area tonight. The rain/snow line will be close, so rain and snow are possible with this system. Stay tuned for more details. Some icing will occur with this storm system.
Wintry weather…
The chances for slippery roads will be with us tonight through Thursday morning, so exercise caution on area roads.
Medium range trends…
Warmer than average weather is expected well into the New Year.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden