Wintry mess today...

Tuesday storm system…
An icy mess is likely in many areas as a storm system produces rain and draws in colder air. Temperatures will fall below freezing as storm comes to an end. There will be enough moisture to create slippery surfaces, so be cautious if you must be driving. Readings today ranged from the lower 30s west up to the lower 50s south.
Arctic air moves in…
Much colder readings will settle in for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the 20s and lower 30s. We will also deal with strong westerly winds, so bundle up if you have to be outside.
Medium range trends…
Colder than average weather is expected over the western and central parts of the country. Above normal readings are expected in the southeast and south central United States.
