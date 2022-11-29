 Skip to main content
Rain is expected to transition to snow this afternoon as a cold
front moves from west to east across SE Minnesota, NE Iowa, SW
Wisconsin. A few locations will have locally dense fog. There may
be an hour or two of freezing drizzle as the front moves through.
Slippery travel may result from a potential light glaze of ice
and flash freezing of any untreated, wet roads.

Wintry mess today...

La Crosse area forecast

Tuesday storm system…

An icy mess is likely in many areas as a storm system produces rain and draws in colder air. Temperatures will fall below freezing as storm comes to an end. There will be enough moisture to create slippery surfaces, so be cautious if you must be driving. Readings today ranged from the lower 30s west up to the lower 50s south.

Winter Storm Alerts xo (1).png
Current surface map xo (2).png
Meteogram Past 24 hours xo (35).png
Highs Today xo (71).png
7 Day Rain Graph xo (87).png

Arctic air moves in…

Much colder readings will settle in for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the 20s and lower 30s. We will also deal with strong westerly winds, so bundle up if you have to be outside.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo (87).png

Medium range trends…

Colder than average weather is expected over the western and central parts of the country. Above normal readings are expected in the southeast and south central United States.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo (50).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a safe week!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

