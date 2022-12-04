Wintry mix could cause travel hiccups Monday

It was a pleasant end to the weekend across the Coulee Region. Abundant sunshine and southerly winds allowed temperatures to climb to the 30s and 40s.
We will see increasing clouds tonight, with temperatures dropping to the 20s.
A low-pressure system brings a wintry mix to the region Monday, primarily along and south of Interstate 90. During the morning, we could see a brief period of freezing rain, which could create a glaze of ice on sidewalks and roadways. Estimated snowfall amounts range from a trace to a few tenths of an inch. We should see things dry out by the late afternoon.
Another disturbance arrives late Monday night, bringing a few flurries or snow showers. A few snow showers are possible throughout Tuesday. Once again, accumulation appears to be light.
We see calm conditions on Wednesday before a rain/snow mix enters the picture on Thursday. We see a transition to all snow Thursday night before it becomes a wintry mix Friday morning. We dry out Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.
Another disturbance brings snow Saturday afternoon through Sunday night. It is too early to determine snowfall amounts. We will continue to monitor the trends and keep you posted.
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt