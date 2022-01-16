Wintry mix possible for parts of the Coulee Region tonight

Wintry mix possible tonight
We had a band of light snow that pushed through the Coulee Region this morning, with seasonable temperatures in the 20s.
A wintry mix of light snow and freezing drizzle is possible through midnight, mainly along and west of the Mississippi River. Watch out for slippery roadways. Low temperatures will be in the teens.
MLK Day forecast
Expect mostly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures in the 20s on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Wintry Mix Tuesday
A wintry mix is set to roll into the Coulee Region Tuesday with the passage of a cold front. Expect above-average temperatures in the 30s.
Arctic air returns
An arctic air mass arrives mid-week with highs in the single digits and low temperatures below zero. Gusty winds will create bitter wind chills.