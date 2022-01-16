 Skip to main content
Wintry mix possible for parts of the Coulee Region tonight

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse Weather

Wintry mix possible tonight

We had a band of light snow that pushed through the Coulee Region this morning, with seasonable temperatures in the 20s. 

DMA - Hxo (2).png

A wintry mix of light snow and freezing drizzle is possible through midnight, mainly along and west of the Mississippi River. Watch out for slippery roadways. Low temperatures will be in the teens. 

wintry mix forecast

MLK Day forecast

Expect mostly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures in the 20s on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. 

MLK+Day-16075260821xo.png

Wintry Mix Tuesday

A wintry mix is set to roll into the Coulee Region Tuesday with the passage of a cold front. Expect above-average temperatures in the 30s. 

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Prxp.png

Arctic air returns

An arctic air mass arrives mid-week with highs in the single digits and low temperatures below zero. Gusty winds will create bitter wind chills. 

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Daysxo (4).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

