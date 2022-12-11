Wintry Mix, Rain, Snow and Wind - Oh My!

We are wrapping up the weekend on a gloomy note, with cloudy skies and temperatures in the 30s.
Tonight will be cold, with lows in the 20s and clouds.
The dry and cloudy weather will continue on Monday, with highs in the 30s.
A significant storm system is expected to arrive Tuesday morning, bringing a wintry mix. In the afternoon, we observe a change to all rain along with blustery winds.
On Wednesday, the weather remains gloomy, with rain and gusty winds. We experience a wintry Wednesday night as colder air moves in.
Late in the week, cold air arrives, bringing snow showers that will last into the weekend.
Next Sunday, highs will drop into the teens, with lows in the single digits.
Have a great day!
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt