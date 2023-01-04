Wintry precipitation lingers into the middle of the week, calmer weather arrives over the weekend

Fog will start off our Wednesday as we get a brief break in wintry precipitation. Though most precip holds off until the late morning hours, we could see some mist with this fog as well.
Fog will linger through the late morning hours before departing by noon. Roads will be a little more bearable toward La Crosse than what they were on Tuesday morning, but there are still a few slippery roads from the icy slush. Be sure to plan ahead if heading out and expect a few slick spots.
Otherwise, expect highs to stick around or just above freezing on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 30s for La Crosse. A few slight to moderate snow chances spill into most of the day. Most snow looks to be light but will still give us a few slippery roads late Wednesday and early Thursday.
Wednesday night will bring a mostly cloudy sky with snow and mix becoming likely as lows reach the upper 20s.
Snow will still be in the forecast on Thursday. We can expect a few snow showers to linger into the late afternoon and early evening. Snowfall totals for Wednesday through Thursday will add up toward trace - 2" for most. Higher totals toward 3" are possible near Southeast Minnesota and lower totals for the southeastern portions of the Coulee region.
We will see a decrease in clouds on Friday for a partly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the mid 20s.
More highs in the mid 20s on Saturday with a mostly sunny sky. A few light snow showers or flurries try and make way into the forecast on Saturday night, but little to no accumulation is expected.
Temps warm up as we continue this dry stretch of weather early next week.