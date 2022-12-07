 Skip to main content
Wintry storm coming

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse area forecast

Colder temperatures...

Tonight, is the last full moon of the year in the Coulee region, and clear skies will give us a great look. We finished up Wednesday with plenty of sunshine, but highs were only in the 20s to lower 30s.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo (42).png

Thursday/Friday night snow…

A storm system will power through the area Thursday night into Friday. As much as 2” to 4” of snow is likely to fall, bringing travel difficulties. Snow will taper off by Friday afternoon.

Futurecast Friday map xo (4).png
Snow Accumulation forecast xo.png
7 Day Rain Graph xo (93).png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo (94).png

Medium range trends…

Colder than average weather is expected over the western half of the country. Above normal readings are expected in the northeast.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo (57).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great night!

-Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Dan Breeden

