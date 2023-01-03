Light precipitation will redevelop and change over to snow tomorrow. Light accumulations are possible, and roads could become slippery. Some of the snow could linger into Thursday morning. Read here for the major details.
Wintry storm in progress
Dan Breeden
Chief Meteorologist
