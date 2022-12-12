Wintry storm moving in.

Cloudy in advance of stormy weather…
Southeasterly winds will be strengthening in advance of the next storm. It’s a powerful storm and some of the winds could get above 40 mph with higher gusts possible in Northeast Iowa and Southeast Minnesota starting tonight. Cloudy skies today kept afternoon highs in the 30s.
Tuesday/Wednesday weather…
The storm will bring rain and a possible wintry mix, especially later in the afternoon, and slippery roads could develop where surface temperatures are near freezing. Drive carefully and slow down. Rain showers are more likely here Tuesday night and into Wednesday.
Wednesday night into Thursday and Friday…
Colder air will move into the region Wednesday night and the showers will probably change to snow with some accumulations and slippery roads probable.
Temperatures this week and weekend…
Readings are expected to be in the 30s for the next 4 days or so. From then we will see a big drop in readings, especially early next week.
Medium range trends…
Colder than average weather is expected over the much of the country. Above normal readings are expected in the far southwest coastal areas.
Have a great week!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden