Wintry weather returns making for slick roads to start the week

While the weekend was calm, wintry weather makes way for our Monday.
It all starts with our Winter Weather Advisories that will be valid from 5am - 11am Monday for Allamakee, Winneshiek, Crawford and Richland Counties.
A wintry mix of freezing rain and snow are possible. Freezing rain accumulations around 0.10" are possible, and while that doesn't sound like much, it will create a glaze of ice on the roads that will be very dangerous for travel. That along with 0-1" of snow on top would make conditions even worse.
Exercise caution and plan accordingly if you have to commute Monday morning. Conditions will be the worst during advisory times but should be more suitable once temps rise above freezing in the afternoon.
Most of this band will work its way along and to the south of I-90. A wintry mix bringing freezing rain and snow is also possible in these areas making for slick roads. 0-0.10" Freezing rain possible with 0-trace of snow for areas south of I-90 and north of the advisory zone.
We will get a break as we head toward lunchtime, but then a few more sprinkles of rain/ flurries try to enter the area toward the evening. Highs will only reach the mid 30s.
Temps fall toward the upper teens overnight with a few flurries possible.
Heading into Tuesday, you can expect snow to make a swift return back into the forecast. Just like on Monday, 0-trace accumulations are expected on Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 30s.
Wednesday looks to dry out a little with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with highs in the low 30s.
More snow chances return with Thursday night's looking to bring our next biggest chance.
More snow is possible into the weekend.