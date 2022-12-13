Wintry weather system

Weather Alert

...Snow, Difficult Travel This Morning... .Heavy Snow will continue falling this morning with 1" to 2" per hour snowfall rates common along and north of the Interstate 94 corridor. Light snowfall expected to linger into the afternoon hours for parts of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Be prepared for hazardous travel conditions this morning, especially if traveling across western Wisconsin. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&