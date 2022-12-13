 Skip to main content
...Snow, Difficult Travel This Morning...

.Heavy Snow will continue falling this morning with 1" to 2" per
hour snowfall rates common along and north of the Interstate 94
corridor. Light snowfall expected to linger into the afternoon
hours for parts of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa.

Be prepared for hazardous travel conditions this morning,
especially if traveling across western Wisconsin.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Wintry weather system

Colder air will move into the region Wednesday night and the showers will probably change to snow with some accumulations and slippery roads probable. Read here for the storm details.

