Working up a few storms late Friday ahead of a fantastic Labor Day weekend

After a very humid and hot Thursday, expect the same heading into Friday.
A few showers bringing light to moderate rainfall is possible in Southwestern Wisconsin and mainly areas southeast of La Crosse through the morning hours.
We will see a good bit of sunshine with a few clouds form time to time as highs become very sweaty near 90°. Dewpoints will be very uncomfortable in the mid to upper 60s.
By the time we get into Friday evening a cold front will be moving through the Coulee Region. This cold front will bring a line of developing showers and thunderstorms through the early morning hours on Saturday.
Some storms can even become strong to severe as we have a level 1 threat. Risks include hail and strong winds.
Rainfall totals will range from 0-1/4", but higher totals could reach 1" where thunderstorms develop.
After showers clear late Friday night, we will see a mostly cloudy sky begin to clear and lows dropping toward 63°.
Highs on Saturday will be cool and comfortable in the upper 70s. You can also expect sunshine to make for a beautiful start to the holiday weekend.
More sunshine and comfortable highs continue through Labor Day weekend.
This dry stretch of sunshine is here to stay through the middle of next week with highs pushing up into the mid 80s.