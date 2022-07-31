Wrapping up July with showers, thunderstorms

Ahead of our next storm system, southerly breezes will pick up today. Increasing clouds will produce isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, primarily north of I-90. Humid conditions and highs in the 80s are forecast. A low pressure system with a trailing front will contribute to the development of scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight. A few of the storms to the northwest of La Crosse have a small chance of becoming severe. Large hail and strong winds are the main concerns.
Things will clear away by Monday morning as we begin the month of August. It will be partly cloudy and humid, with temperatures in the 80s. Expect a hot and muggy Tuesday with highs in the 90s. High dewpoints may allow heat index readings to approach 100 degrees. Showers are expected to arrive Tuesday night. Wednesday's weather is still hot and muggy, but a cold front moving across the area might bring showers and thunderstorms. Showers and storms are expected to last into Wednesday night before clearing out. Thursday will be cooler behind the cold front, with highs in the 80s. However, the humidity will persist. Thursday night sees the return of showers. Showers and thunderstorms are possible on Friday, with highs reaching 90 degrees. Whether there will be any severe weather is yet to be determined. Next weekend, temperatures will rise to near 90 while remaining humid.
Have a great day!
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt