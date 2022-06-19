Wrapping up Spring with heat, humidity

It was a picture-perfect Father's Day with sunshine and southerly winds that allowed temperatures to rise into the 80s across the Coulee Region.
Clear skies, temps in the 70s, and breezy south winds are forecast for tonight.
Sunny skies and southerly winds will bring temperatures into the 90s with high humidity on Monday.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for Wabasha, Winona, Houston, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, and La Crosse counties from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. Monday. Heat index values of up to 104 degrees are expected.
Temperatures will reach the 90s again on Tuesday under mostly sunny skies, with dew points making it feel closer to 100 degrees. There is a slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon south of I-90. Expect a stray shower or thunderstorm early Tuesday night before clearing out as temperatures near 70 degrees.
A dry and cooler Wednesday is on tap with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 80s.
A chance of showers and storms will enter the picture Thursday night through next weekend, while temperatures will be in the 80s.